YouTube, Instagram And Snapchat All More Popular Than Facebook Among Teens

Times are changing in the social media world as teens are using Facebook less and less, according to Pew Research Center 51 percent of teens ages 13-17 use Facebook while 85 percent of teens say they use Youtube, 72 percent use Instagram and 62 percent are on Snapchat.

Monica Anderson, lead author of the report says, “Back then, teens’ social media use mostly revolved around Facebook. Today, their habits revolve less around a single platform.”

Smartphones are glued to teens hands with 95 percent of 13-17 year-olds owning or having access to one. Half of the teens surveyed say they are on their phones constantly.

How much time do you spend on your cell phone? What is your go-to social media platform?