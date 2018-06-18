You’ve Probably Been Eating Pizza Wrong All Along, According to This Chef

There’s always a debate when it comes to pizza, pineapples or no pineapples? Should you dip it in ranch dressing? How should it be eaten? Fork or no fork?

Stefano Cirene, the chef and owner of Verace Pizzeria in Sydney, Australia, was determined to set the record straight on the proper way to eat a pizza.

Cirene specializes in Neopletana pizza which has mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes and basil on it, “It was a street food to be eaten on the go, almost like a sandwich or portafoglio [wallet in Italian],” he said. “The would fold it, then fold it in half again, like a crepe.” So for those who fold their pizza, congratulations, you’re eating it right.

How do you eat your pizza? What are your favorite toppings?