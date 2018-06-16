Zach Galifianakis resurrects “Between Two Ferns” with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B
By Beth
|
Jun 16, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

It’s been a while since Zach Galifianakis hosted his talk show Between Two Ferns. The last time was in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. A new episode debuted on Thursday.
Galifianakis wasted no time going after his first guest, Jerry Seinfeld.
After exchanging insults and a quick cameo by Wayne Knight, Galifianakis brings out Cardi B and gives her a baby gift; a onesie with Rap Fan on the front.
At the end of the show, Galifinakis gives a nod to Seinfeld by starting a stand-up routine.
Check it out.   Are there still public access shows like this where you live?

