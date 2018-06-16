Zach Galifianakis resurrects “Between Two Ferns” with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B

It’s been a while since Zach Galifianakis hosted his talk show Between Two Ferns. The last time was in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. A new episode debuted on Thursday.

Galifianakis wasted no time going after his first guest, Jerry Seinfeld.

After exchanging insults and a quick cameo by Wayne Knight, Galifianakis brings out Cardi B and gives her a baby gift; a onesie with Rap Fan on the front.

At the end of the show, Galifinakis gives a nod to Seinfeld by starting a stand-up routine.

Check it out. Are there still public access shows like this where you live?