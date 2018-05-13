Zachary Cruz discusses brotherly bond as he moves to Virginia

Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is shedding some light on their relationship, as he prepares to begin a new chapter in Virginia.

As Zachary picked up his dogs from an animal clinic on Sunday morning and prepared to drive to Staunton, Virginia, where he will work for a pro bono civil-rights organization called Nexus Services, he told reporters that at times he was “too hard” on his brother, to whom he referred as a “very fragile person.”

He added, “When we were younger we used to fight a lot. But as we got older and became teenagers we made amends and came to terms with each other and accepted that we were both different.”

Zachary elaborated that they, “would go out and hang at the pool, walk the dogs, and we used to do normal brother stuff together at home.”

During a May 11 probation hearing for several incidents, Judge Melinda Brown allowed the younger Cruz to move out of state in order to work for Nexus. The company will pay his rent along with $13 per hour with benefits. He will stay in the home of a woman whose brother was also convicted in a mass shooting in which 12 people were shot. Thus, officials believe that she could serve as a mentor to the teenager.

On March 19, Zachary Cruz was arrested for trespassing outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where his brother carried out the deadly attack. He was arrested again on May 1 after being spotted outside a high school in Boynton Beach while driving without a valid license.

Michael Donovan, a spokesperson for Nexus, says the company is asking Judge Brown to look into the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s treatment of Zachary while he was in jail. They believe his constitutional rights were violated. Meanwhile, Broward will monitor the teen’s probation, requiring him to send a form, check in with his probation officer weekly, and to attend weekly counseling.

Regarding the move, Cruz says he wants to “live my life. I want to just finish high school. After that I want to do anything I want to do.”

