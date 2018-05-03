Zachary Cruz files lawsuit against Broward County Officials

Thursday, Nexus Services a pro-bono civil law firm announced they are representing Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused Parkland High School shooting Nikolas Cruz and has filed a lawsuit against officials in Broward County on behalf of Zachary.

The lawsuit claims officials violated his 8th Amendment rights and tortured him during his recent stay in jail.

The suit targets the following Broward County Officials: Judge Kim Theresa Mollica, State Attorney Michael Satz and Assistant State Attorney Sarahnell Murphy and Broward County Sheriff’s Capt. Sherea Green, a member of the jail’s executive staff.

Wednesday evening, Zachary was arrested after violating probation for his previous arrest for tress-passing.

The announcement of the lawsuit was made Thursday the same day as his court appearance for his most recent arrest.

In a news conference Thursday, Mike Donovan, the group’s president and CEO, said Cruz was subjected to “horrific constitutional abuses.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Mollica issued an excessive $500,000 bail for Cruz based on his older brother’s crimes, while jail officials intimidated and harassed Cruz, deprived him of sleep and forced him to wear a restraint vest around the clock.

“After Zachary Cruz posted his $25 bail following his trespassing arrest, authorities conspired to hold him in custody, reset his bond to an excessive $500,000, and then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture,” legal rights group Nexus Derechos Humanos, said in a statement.

The lawsuit says, Zachary requests a jury trial and seeks punitive damages and expenses.

