Zachary Cruz Wants to Move to Virginia

According to court documents filed on Thursday in Broward County, Zachary Cruz, the brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz, wants to move to Virginia. This comes after Zachary Cruz was kicked out of his home in Lantana.

Cruz, 18, is serving six months of probation due to his arrest for trespassing the Stoneman Douglas campus on March 19. A civil rights organization, Nexus Services, is representing Cruz in the federal lawsuit. Nexus Services has offered Cruz a free home for a year and employment as a maintenance mechanic in Staunton, VA. A hearing will be held before the judge, Melinda Brown, on Friday to consider Cruz’s request. Zachary’s brother, Nikolas, also used to live at the residence in the Lanatana mobile home park.

