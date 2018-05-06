Zika could evolve into rare yellow fever worry for South Florida, CDC warns

The 2016 Zika scare could turn into yellow fever panic this year in South Florida, if residents do not take proper precautions, the Centers for Disease Control warns.

State officials warn that we can see our first outbreak in more than a century if travelers from places where there have been yellow fever outbreaks, such as Brazil and other parts of South and Central America, are infected when they arrive in South Florida, whose warm climate is inviting for mosquitos carrying the disease.

Yellow fever is often deadlier than Zika, with initial minor symptoms that mimic the flu. Nearly 15 percent of cases become more severe, with people experiencing high fevers, internal bleeding, jaundice, and potentially shock and multiple organ failure.

“If yellow fever is introduced into South Florida, and I suppose it will be, you’re not going to see the same explosive outbreak we did with Zika,” according to Justin Stoler, an assistant professor at the University of Miami who has researched mosquito-borne illnesses. He adds, “There hasn’t been prior exposure, but we’ve kept mosquito populations down, which is a good thing.”

Florida had 1,469 Zika cases in 2016, with 298 of those infected being in South Florida. The number dropped to 265 cases last year, with two local cases. This year, there have been 30 cases statewide and none locally.

There has been one case of yellow fever reported in the U.S. between 2004 and 2016, according to the CDC.

The vaccine supply is limited in the U.S., and the only U.S. manufacturer expects the shortage to continue until the end of the year.

For that reason, the vaccine is being recommended primarily for people who travel to areas that are prone to yellow fever. In addition, it is not recommended for infants under nine months old, adults older than 60, and people who have weak immune systems.

Broward County began truck spraying on April 30, to kill infant mosquitoes in advance of the rainy summer season that brings them to the region, according to Anh Ton, who manages Broward’s mosquito control efforts.

South Florida’s rainy season lasts from May 15 to October 15, according to the National Weather Service.

