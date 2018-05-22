“Zombies” Blamed for Power Outage in Lake Worth
By 850 WFTL
May 22, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

A fake “zombie alert” was sent out Sunday to residents of Lake Worth when about seven thousand customers lost power…that included a zombie alert for Lake Worth and “Terminus!”

Also ‘warning the outage was due to “extreme zombie activity.”

A case of hacking appears to have led to the warning of a zombie apocalypse.

During the power outage this weekend, the city of Lake Worth sent a message to residents that a zombie alert was in effect, and restoration time was uncertain because of “extreme zombie activity.” A city official apologized on Facebook for the incident, and he reassured residents that in his words “reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity…currently.”

The hacker could have been a city employee or an outside vendor. An investigation is underway.

