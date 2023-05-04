☢ Florida Could Be Getting RADIOACTIVE ROADS Soon? ☢

Last week, lawmakers approved a bill to allow something called “P.G.” to be used in road construction. (It’s short for “phosphogypsum.”)

It’s a byproduct of fertilizer that gives off radioactive radon gas. The federal government says it’s too toxic to do anything with. So companies normally pile it up in giant mounds.

Just driving on the roads might not hurt you. The bigger concern is the health effects it could have on road workers, and the environment.

Politicians backing the bill say those claims are overblown. But more than 30 environmental groups are calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to veto the bill.

(First Coast News)