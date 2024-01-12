✈️ ‘Top Gun 3’ With Tom Cruise Is In The Works ✈️

According to reports, Tom Cruise is currently working on yet another sequel with Paramount, which comes just after he signed a large deal with a competing company.

According to reports, he is currently working on Top Gun 3 with Paramount, and the movie is in its early phases.

The screenwriter for Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, is currently working on the script, and it is anticipated that Miles Teller and Glen Powell will take part in the production.

Recently, Tom Cruise signed a huge deal to be brought in as a key producer for multiple franchise pictures for Warner Bros., which is a competing studio to Paramount.

Where do you rank Tom Cruise on the list of the greatest actors of all time? I vote #1!!!