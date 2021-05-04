✈The Bahamas Waives Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers🏝

The Bahamas is making your travel a little easier.

Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to upload proof of their vaccination and will no longer have to get a Covid test prior to travel.

Fully vaccinated travelers will not have to do any testing upon arrival to the country either.

Unvaccinated travelers can still travel to the Bahamas but will have to do testing prior to travel and complete a daily health questionnaire.

Unvaccinated travelers will also have to take a rapid antigen test on the 5th day of trip.

Where do you plan to travel to first?

(Travel and Leisure)