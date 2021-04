Starting this week at one Houston, Texas Dominos location, a robot may deliver your pizza to your home.

Customers who place a pre-paid website order can have R2 deliver their pizza.

R2 has been cleared as an on-road delivery vehicle.

Customers will receive text alerts with updates on R2’s location.

Customers will receive a unique PIN to get their pizza when R2 arrives.

Punch in the PIN on R2’s touchscreen and the door will open with your pizza.

Would you opt for this method of delivery?

