By Tracy St. George |

🍺 It’s National Beer Lovers Day! 🍺

Aries:  Modelo.  Because you’re not afraid of a fight, and Modelo partners with the UFC on the Fighting Chance Project that revitalizes gyms.

 

Taurus:  Miller High Life.  Because you “love a good time and a fine bargain.”

 

Gemini:  Budweiser.  Because of some nonsense about Geminis being good liars, and Budweiser being good at marketing.  Like the Clydesdale horses and Budweiser frogs.

 

Cancer:  Blue Moon.  Because cancers are “ruled by the moon.”  And because cancers are nostalgic . . . baseball is nostalgic . . . and Blue Moon was the brainchild of a place called Sandlot Brewery at Coors Field in Denver.

 

Leo:  Corona.  Because it’s Spanish for “crown,” and Leo is the sign of royalty.

 

Virgo:  Michelob Ultra.  Because Virgos are health-conscious.  And Michelob Ultra is so watered down, it’s sometimes called the “Gatorade of beers.”

 

Libra:  Pabst Blue Ribbon.  Libras love fairness and equality, and PBR is loved by everyone from factory workers to hipsters.

 

Scorpio:  Guinness.  Because Scorpios are mysterious, and Guinness has been very tight-lipped when it comes to their trade secrets.

 

Sagittarius:  Sapporo.  Because you’re adventurous, and so was the guy who created it.  He left Japan in the 1860s at age 17 . . . which was forbidden back then . . . and studied brewing in Germany.  (He was an Aquarius.)

 

Capricorn:  Yuengling.  Because you’re determined, and so was Yuengling when they stayed afloat in Prohibition by making “near beer” with basically no alcohol.  (But so did Anheuser-Busch, Coors, and others.  You could argue Pabst was more determined . . . they pivoted to making cheese.)

 

Aquarius:  Stella Artois.  Because the tarot card for Aquarius is the “Star” card, and “Stella” means “star” in Latin.

 

Pisces:  Heineken.  Because you like pleasing people.  And the guy who founded their ad department once said, “I don’t sell beer, I sell enjoyment.”  (His real quote was actually, “I don’t sell beer, I sell warmth.”)

 

(NY Post)