🍿 Happy National Popcorn Day! 🍿

We’ve made it halfway through the week and now, there’s an extra reason to celebrate.

It’s National Popcorn Day! (Wednesday 1/19).

To honor this special day, AMC Theaters is dishing out an all-you-can-eat popcorn deal.

Also, if you place an order for your fave popcorn today online at The Popcorn Factory, you’ll get free shipping.

And, last but not least, Garrett Popcorn is giving you 15% off an online order through the end of the month. Garett’s famous “Chicago-style” popcorn is typically a mix of cheddar and caramel popcorn.

So, what is your perfect popcorn recipe? Drown it in butter? Bone dry? Mix in extras like parmesan cheese or M&M’s?