🎂 Check Out All These Birthdays Today! 🎂

Rockwell is 57. Biggest hit: the Geico commercial jam “Somebody’s Watching Me“ with Michael Jackson.
His real name is Kennedy William Gordy. He’s Berry Gordy’s son. He came up with the name “Rockwell” because he believed he “rocked well”.
Mike Love is 80. The Beach Boys.
Bret Michaels is 58. Lead singer of Poison
Mark McGrath is 53. Sugar Ray
Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas is 46
Terence Trent D’arby is 59
Dee Snider is 66. Twisted Sister.
Sly Stone is 78. Sly & The Family Stone legend
Phil Lesh from the Grateful Dead is 81