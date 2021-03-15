News

By Tracy St. George |

🎂 Check Out All These Birthdays Today! 🎂

Rockwell is 57.  Biggest hit:  the Geico commercial jam Somebody’s Watching Me with Michael Jackson.  
His real name is Kennedy William Gordy.  He’s Berry Gordy’s son.  He came up with the name “Rockwell” because he believed he “rocked well”. 
Mike Love is 80.  The Beach Boys.
 
Bret Michaels is 58.  Lead singer of Poison
 
Mark McGrath is 53.  Sugar Ray
 
Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas is 46
 
Dee Snider is 66.  Twisted Sister.
 
Sly Stone is 78Sly & The Family Stone legend
 
Phil Lesh from the Grateful Dead is 81