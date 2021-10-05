🎉 New Kids On The Block Announce Stadium Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue! 🎉

80’s group, New Kids On The Block announced their “Mixtape Tour 2022.” The boy band will tour 50 cities with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

The tour kicks off May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will wrap on July 23rd in Washington, D.C.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!” said NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg.

