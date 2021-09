It’s the best thing on the planet.ย Tasty, saucy, flavorful….a dream on a bun. I am literally in love with them.

If you’ve never had one (what is wrong with you?!!?!?) –ย it’s a a boneless pork patty with barbecue sauce, onions and dill pickles on a homestyle bun.

The McRib is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It debuted in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Have you ever had a McRib? What is your favorite fast food item?