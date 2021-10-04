👻 Boo Batter Ice Cream Is Back for At Cold Stone Creamery For Halloween! 🍦

Boo Batter has been resurrected just in time for Halloween at Cold Stone Creamery!

If you’ve never tried it, Boo Batter takes the ice cream chain’s Cookie Batter Ice Cream and adds some dark food coloring.

Boo Batter is featured in the Trick or Treat Ice Cream, which is full of goodies like Oreos, Kit Kats, and M&Ms.

You can get yourself a serving of Boo Batter throughout the month of October.

Have you tried Boo Batter Ice Cream? What is your favorite ice cream combination to get at Cold Stone Creamery?