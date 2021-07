The Estate of Prince has released a new track recorded 11 years ago!

Called “Hot Summer,” it’s the second never-before-heard song that comes from Prince’s Welcome 2 America album.

Welcome 2 America was recorded in 2010 and will officially be released on July 30.

Prince fans can also enjoy a new season of the The Story of Welcome 2 America podcast, which chronicles the making of the album.

What do you think of “Hot Summer?” What do you expect from a new Prince album?