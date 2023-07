Have you been feeling the heat this week? It’s not just you – the entire planet has been sweltering.

Researchers at the University of Maine say July 3rd was the unofficial hottest day on record, with a global average temperature of 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s the highest average temp since at least 1979, the start of satellite record-keeping.

Here in the U.S., heat advisories have affected 30 million people across multiple states.

Did the heat affect your 4th of July plans?