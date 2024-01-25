🚫! Before You Iron Your Shirt…Look For 🍕?

The next time you’re at a hotel and need to use the iron, you might want to give it a quick inspection first . . .

A guy who runs a travel blog called “God Save the Points” says you should always give the iron in hotel rooms a good once-over, especially if it’s a cheap place that doesn’t have in-room microwaves.

He says it’s because more people than you’d think use those irons . . . to heat up leftover PIZZA.

He claims it’s a popular hack among pilots. So be even more careful if your hotel is near an airport.

At least take a good look at it before you use it on your nice white shirt. Or you could test it on one of the hotel towels first.

Even a little leftover pizza grease on there could leave a stain.

