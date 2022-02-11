🟩🟩🟨⬜🟩 Can Save Lives!!

A mother and daughter have a daily routine of sending each other their Wordle score.

One morning when the mom didn’t send her score, her daughter became concerned.

She also noticed all of her text messages to her mom had not been read.

The daughter, living over 2,000 miles away, sent police over for a welfare check and they found her 80 year old mother was being held hostage for 17 hours by a mentally ill man.

Mom is safe and the man is in police custody.

Do you have a daily routine with one of your relatives or friend?

