Freddy Krueger was spotted on the Stranger Things 4 set.

Robert Englund, who plays the iconic role, was seen getting ready to film the upcoming season.

He has signed on for the show to play Victor Creel, a “disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

Stranger Things 4 is filming in Atlanta.

Do you think Robert will be a good addition to the show?

(MovieWeb)