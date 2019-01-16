1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police say one person is dead and five others are being treated for injuries following a mass shooting.

Wednesday, just after 2 a.m. a vehicle carrying six people with gun shot wounds arrived at Memorial Hospital with six people with gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle had multiple shots fired into it, officials said.

A 25-year-old was pronounced deceased shortly after the SUV arrived at the hospital and another is in critical condition, according to police.

Four others have non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around the area of Spring Park and Emerson Street near a gentlemen’s club.

Police are reportedly still investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.