1 Killed in Dispute Over Missing Trashcan

Authorities in West Palm Beach have arrested a 40-year-old man after he allegedly shot his roommate over a missing garbage can.

The incident occurred Monday at a home in Eadie Place.

A witnessed told authorities that he was sitting in the victim’s room when suddenly the suspect Alfredo Bless, walked into the room and asked the victim where his garbage can was.

When the victim, 28-year-old Evan Schottenheimer, told Bless that he did not know where his garbage can was an argument ensued. The witness told authorities that he attempted to calm both parties down, however, he was unable to. Bless eventually left the room and went into his room, however, as the witness says he also decided it was time to leave, he heard several gun shots and turned to see his friend fall to the ground. The witness also reported that he saw Bless holding a smoking gun.

That’s when the witness ran from the home and called authorities.

Bless also called the police but told them that his roommate tried to attack him with a knife so he was forced to shoot him.

After an investigation, authorities found a surveillance video showing the incident and later determined that Schottenheimer was several feet away from Bless when he was shot.

Bless has since been charged with second-degree murder.