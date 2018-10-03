1 officer dead & 4 officers wounded after shooting in South Carolina

News outlets in South Carolina are reporting that 5 officers have been shot in an active shooter situation Wednesday. Three Florence County deputies and two City of Florence police officers.

FCSO confirmed that one city officer has died and two of the wounded are “touch and go” The suspect is in custody at McLeod Regional Medical Center

Authorties say the active shooter situation is now over.

