1 Shot at Movie Theater After Altercation Over a Seat

Authorities in North Carolina are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly opened fire inside of a movie theater during an altercation over a  seat.

The incident occurred Sunday at the AMC Concord Mills 24 located inside Concord Mills Mall.

According to the report, authorities were called to the theater around 6:00 pm due to reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses reported that shooting occurred just 15 minutes into the movie when the theater was dark and was the result of an argument over a seat in the packed theater.

The suspect was able to escape through the mall in the company of a woman as everyone in the theater scrambled for the exits.

As of Monday, investigators were still searching for the suspect.

 

 

