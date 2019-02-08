1 Youth and 4 Teens Arrested for the Shooting Death of Nashville Singer

Investigators in Nashville have arrested five youth between the ages of 12 and 15 for the shooting death of a local Nashville singer.

The incident occurred Thursday just before 3:00 pm at a home near the 3200 block of Torbett Street.

The victim’s roommate told authorities that they found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets inside the home with a gunshot wound.

According to the report, Yorlets was shot outside of the home but managed to make it back inside where his roommate found him.

Yorlets was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The Metro Nashville Police Department was able to locate the pickup truck that was said to have been used in the crime.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw three young teens abandon the vehicle on Timberland Drive.

Authorities were then able to trace the suspects, three girls, ages 12, 14, and 15 and two boys 13 and 16 to a Walmart in West Nashville where they were arrested.

The suspects were then arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center where they are expected to be charged with burglary and criminal homicide.