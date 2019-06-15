10 Hour Wait For New Harry Potter Rollercoaster

Universal Orlando Resort opened the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this week. Some uber-fans waited more than 10 hours to be one of the first to ride the coaster. One person tweeted, “Hagrid exceeded my highest of expectations. I waited 13+ hours for it and I swear I’d never do that for anything else. What a revolutionary ride.” The ride has the longest rollercoaster track in the state of Florida. How long did you wait to ride a new amusement park attraction?