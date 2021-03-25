10 U.S. Destinations That Are About to See a Spring/Summer Travel Boom, According to Airbnb

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Summer seems promising this year with citizens getting back to traveling and AirBnb has put together ten destinations in the United States that many people are seeking out as a safe way to get out of the house. Southern Maine Cape Way, New Jersey Round Top, Texas Lake Powell, Arizona Cape San Blas, Florida Orderville, Utah Mammoth Cave, Kentucky Kitty Hawk, North Carolina Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Whitefish, Montana These small towns are all prime locations to swim, fish, boat, hike, and catch a few Summer vibes. Where are you planning to go this Spring/Summer?