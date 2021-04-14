100 Days To Go Until Tokyo Summer Olympics!

The countdown is on — 100 days until the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Despite surging coronavirus cases and overwhelming public opposition in Japan to holding the Olympics, organizers are pushing on.

The Games were originally supposed to be held last summer but were postponed because of COVID-19.

The opening ceremonies are now set for July 23.

The official price tag for the Summer Olympics is $15.4 billion for 17 days of events.

Do you think the Olympics should still be held? What are your favorite summer events to watch?