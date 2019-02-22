100 Men Sought for Solicitation of Prostitution on Treasure Coast

More than 100 men are being sought on solicitation of prostitution charges by police in Vero Beach in connection with an investigation into illegal sex acts and human trafficking at massage parlors in Vero Beach and Sebastian. Vero Beach Chief David Currey says some of the suspected ‘Johns’ are small business owners, religious leaders, fathers, uncles, and former law enforcement.

Authorities shared photos of the men facing charges, but also of the people who investigators say ran the operation, dubbed the East Spa Organization.

Chief Curry says many of the men tried to mitigate the sex acts, but Curry says law enforcement believes the suspects all engaged in full on intercourse.