100-year-old refugee becomes US citizen

A 100-year-old man who fled from his home country just became an American citizen.

Gobin Rai, a refugee from Bhutan, fled from his home country after violence broke out, he even lived in a refugee camp in Nepal for 20 years.

He then made the journey to St. Louis, Missouri, and is now fulfilling a lifelong goal of becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I want to tell all my people that this country, America, is a great country. There is no other country better than this in the world,” Rai told his translator.

Inside edition reports.

