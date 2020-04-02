104 Year Old Man RECOVERS From Covid-19!

An Oregon man had a lot to celebrate this week. Bill Lapschies, who turned 104 on Wednesday, April 1st, has survived the 1918 flu epidemic, World War II and now the Coronavirus.

Lapschies was diagnosed with COVID-19, however he never developed respiratory problems even though others at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home who were diagnosed did.

Lapschies’ family celebrated with a birthday party, they adhered to social distancing guidelines but had the traditional cake, balloons, and even homemade birthday signs from his grandchildren.

When asked how he survived COVID-19 Lapschies said, “It just went away. Sit out here and you can get rid of anything.”

