Do You Know This Man?

We call him a Global-Dope! An American man who videotaped a tourist defacing the ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy, said he was “stunned” to see the vandalism unfold in real time. The message, “Ivan+Haley 23,” was carved into a wall inside the Colosseum in an incident filmed by fellow tourist Ryan Lutz, of Orange, California, whose video went viral on social media and was ultimately picked up by Italian officials. Lutz, who posted the video on YouTube and Reddit, told The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” that the tourist would deface the well-known monument