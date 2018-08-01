Officials have arrested 11 people after a county-wide gas theft bust in Miami-Dade. The operation dubbed “Operation Fill ‘Er Up” took place on Wednesday morning where 11 vehicles were seized as well as 66 credit cards.

Medley Police, Miami-Dade Police and the Secret Service were all present during the raid. Ten of the vehicles that were seized had fuel bladders which were filled with a large amount of fuel purchased with stolen credit cards. The fuel is often off-loaded at another location and then resold. Investigators have said they expect more of these type of incidents as it’s becoming more common.

The post 11 arrested, 11 Vehicles Seized After Gas Theft Raid in Miami Dade appeared first on 850 WFTL.