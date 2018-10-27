11 Dead in Mass Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue

The Pittsburgh police department responded to an active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

Eleven people have been confirmed dead after the shooter, who is still alive, began firing at Jewish worshippers during a service with the high-powered rifle. No children were killed or injured in the shooting.

Four police officers were injured while engaging with the shooter, including two SWAT officers. Two of the officers are in stable condition.

This is being considered a federal hate crime and one FBI agent emotionally said it was the most horrific crime scene he had ever witnessed.

The FBI says federal charges could be filed as early as today against the alleged shooter,

48-year-old Robert Bowers, who had an AK-47 and three handguns on him when he was struck by officers’ bullets multiple times. Bowers is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was in the process of exiting the synagogue when a uniformed police officer confronted him. At that time suspect ran back into the synagogue to hide.

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police… pic.twitter.com/WqO7GfPyMT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Seven people including the shooter were injured.

According to reports, the suspect yelled “all jews must die” during the shooting spree.

In a social media post the suspect reportedly wrote, “I cannot sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. “Screw the optics, I’m going in. “

The suspect’s motive is unknown but the FBI believe he was acting alone and said he was not known to law-enforcement before today’s mass shooting.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018