“11 O’Clock TikTok”? U2 joins the popular video-centered social media platform

U2 has joined the growing ranks of famous rock bands that have launched their own official account on TikTok.

In conjunction with the debut of their TikTok site, @U2, the Irish rockers premiered a 25-second clip of a brand-new song called “Your Song Saved My Life” that will get its official release this Wednesday, November 3.

“Your Song Saved My Life” will appear on the soundtrack album for the upcoming movie Sing 2, which, as previously reported, features Bono making his animated film debut as the voice of a rock-star lion character named Clay Calloway. The flick is scheduled to premiere on December 21.

Among the classic U2 songs that are currently available in the TikTok library include “Beautiful Day,” “With or Without You,” “Vertigo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “One” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

Besides the “Your Song Saved My Life” preview, U2’s TikTok also highlights a clip featuring a montage of the band’s songs and music videos.

In addition, because this November marks the 30th anniversary of the release of U2’s memorable 1991 album Achtung Baby, archival footage of the band performing songs from the record live will be posted on the group’s TikTok account throughout the month.

TikTok users can discover the available U2 songs at the platform’s Sounds Page, while you also can check out a selection of the group’s newly arrived tracks in the Greatest Hits Guest Playlist.

New track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ from @singmovie is out Wednesday!

Check out @tiktok_us for an exclusive preview + all U2 songs now available. #ClayCalloway pic.twitter.com/LzbcTmz7b9 — U2 (@U2) November 1, 2021

