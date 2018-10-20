11-year-old convicted of killing dad’s pregnant fiancee released years later

A man who was found guilty of killing his father’s pregnant fiancee as a child is opening up after his conviction was overturned earlier this summer.

Jordan Brown was accused of gunning down Kenzie Houk, 26, execution-style before turning around and going to school as nothing had happened.

Brown was 11-years-old in 2009 when he was detained in the death of Houk, and convicted of the crime in 2012.

Almost ten years after the crime an appeals court overturned Brown’s conviction citing insufficient evidence.

Houk’s family is furious about the ruling, according to ABC News.