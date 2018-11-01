11-year-old tased by cop will get $240,000 payout

The city of Cincinnati and Kroger will pay $240,000 to settle a claim brought by the family of an 11-year-old girl after a police officer used a stun gun on her.

In August, officer Kevin Brown was off-duty and working security at a Kroger grocery store when the incident occurred.

The officer said he saw a group of girls he suspected of shoplifting and asked them to stop.

Adding, that the 11-year-old girl in question did not obey his commands to stop prompting him to use his Taser on her.

The child was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Initially, the department said the officer was following procedure, but now the Cincinnati police department says he was found to violate department rules and will be suspended seven days.

The girl was initially charged with theft and obstructing official business, but the charges were dropped and had written an apology letter to Kroger since.

