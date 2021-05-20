11-year-old used ‘SVU’ technique to fight off kidnapper! Thanks Olivia Benson!

An 11-year-old girl from Florida recently was caught on video fighting off her attempted kidnapper.

Alyssa was waiting at the bus stop when a white vehicle stops and a man jumps out to grab her. “The man got out of his vehicle holding a knife, came towards me and I tried to run, but he caught me,” she said.

After a struggle, the man flees in the white vehicle, but a clue that Alyssa learned from ‘SVU’ helped the cops track him down.

Alyssa was mixing paint at 7 am waiting for the bus, and instinctively she knew to get the paint on the man for evidence purposes. “I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him,” she said.

Alyssa says she watches ‘SVU’ with her mom and has learned a lot from the show.

Jared Paul Stanga has been charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a $1.5 million bond.

What is your favorite detective shows to watch?