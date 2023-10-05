The House Of 1000 Pumpkins

A guy in Rhode Island named Tim Perry is using his insane annual Halloween display to raise money for the American Cancer Society again this year. He calls it “House of 1,000 Pumpkins!” He takes fake “craft” pumpkins and carves celebrities’ faces into them. And yes, he really does have that many. He’s been doing it for over a decade, and adds more pumpkins each year. But it’s only the third year it’s been a fundraiser. A few years ago, his wife was diagnosed with cancer. So that’s when he decided to start raising money for cancer research. But the best news is he says she’s doing okay now, and “hopefully the cancer is gone.” If you can’t make it to Cranston, Rhode Island to see it in person, you can check out his “House of 1,000 Pumpkins right here or you can make a donation on his Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/HalloweenDisplay.org