Did Your Toy Make It Into The Hall Of Fame?

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees. Baseball cards. They’ve been around since the 1860s…Cabbage Patch Kids. They debuted in 1982……Nerf. The first Nerf product was a four-inch foam ball Parker Brothers sold in 1970. They billed it as the “world’s first official INDOOR ball.” …The Fisher-Price Corn Popper that toddlers push around. It wasn’t actually nominated. They inducted it as a bonus in honor of the Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary.

9-other finalists didn’t get enough votes to make it in, including two toys that had a big year otherwise: Ken dolls and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The other toys that didn’t make the cut are: Battleship . . . Bingo . . . Bop-It . . . slime . . . Choose Your Own Adventure . . . Connect 4 . . . and the Little Tikes red car.