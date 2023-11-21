Beverly Hills Cop 4 Is On The Way

In a first-look photo from Beverly Hills Cop 4, Eddie Murphy makes a triumphant comeback as Axel Foley.

In the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop, directed by Martin Brest, Murphy made his screen debut as a Detroit police officer. Now, the fourth installment, Beverly Hills Cop 4, is under production.

The photo released by Empire shows Axel Foley surrounded by a throng of cell-phone-wielding spectators, who approach him like the paparazzi.

There is no information on when this movie will be released, but filming has already commenced.

(Photo: Netflix, Empire)