12 students injured in dog attack at elementary school

A dog came through an open gate of an Oklahoma elementary school and injured twelve students, according to officials.

The Oklahoma City Public School confirmed via Twitter that several students were bitten at the Fillmore Elementary School when the dog entered the playground area.

Five students were transported to the hospital, and seven others were taken by their parents, according to reports.

None of the injuries were deemed life-threatening.

The children suffered superficial dog bites, while others had injuries from escaping the dog attack, officials say.

The dog, a pit bull mix, was reportedly able to enter the school, but a teacher tackled him before he reached any classrooms.

Parents of students say the school’s gates were always left open.

No teachers were injured in the attack, which has prompted school officials to review security in the wake of the incident.