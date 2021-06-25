12 Years Ago We Said Goodbye To A Legend

It’s one of those moments that you know exactly where you were when you heard the news. Today marks the 12th anniversary of the death of superstar, Michael Jackson. Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles. His doctor, Conrad Murray said that he found Jackson in his room not breathing and with a weak pulse; he administered CPR, to no avail, and security called 9-1-1 at 3:21 ET. Paramedics treated Jackson at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital…On August 28, 2009, the Los Angeles County Coroner concluded that Jackson’s death was a homicide. Jackson had been administered propofol and anti-anxiety benzodiazepines lorazepan and midazolam by his doctor. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, and served two years of his four-year prison sentence with time off for good behavior.