13 Straight Hours Of Hocus Pocus?! Pop The Corn, I’m IN!

If Starbucks already released their Pumpkin Spice Coffee…I can get excited about Halloween!

Freeform is casting some Hocus Pocus magic this Halloween! Are you as excited as I am?

They usually does 13 nights of Halloween, BUT they amped up the fun to 31 days of Halloween movies this year.

This includes a 13 hour non-stop Hocus Pocus marathon. Oh. My. Gosh.

The tale of 3 witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be taking over your televisions on Halloween night.

What’s your favorite Halloween movie? Funny or Scary!? My fav funny is Hocus Pocus, my fav scary is Scream! I guess that one is kind of funny AND scary!