Ethan Sonneborn,14, is one of the four Democratic candidates in the running for Governor of Vermont.

Vermont is the only state in the U.S. besides Kansas that does not have an age requirement for candidates.

Ethan has raised almost $1,700 for his campaign and was granted permission by his parents to appear on the ballot, according to Fox Insider.

The teenager tells reporters his “campaign transcends age.”

But, Democrat candidate for the governor of Vermont, Christine Hallquist, is the first transgender candidate from a major political party.

Christine Hallquist will face incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott in the November midterm election.

If she wins, she’ll be the first transgender governor in the nation’s history.

The post 14-year-old running for Governor of Vermont Beaten by Transgender Candidate appeared first on 850 WFTL.