14-year-old with replica gun shot dead by police

Police say a police officer fatally shot a 14-year-old boy holding a replica gun as he ran down an alley in Tempe, Arizona on Tuesday.

Friday, the Tempe Police Department released body-camera footage of the incident involving the teen, identified as Antonio Arce by the city’s mayor.

The officer, identified by Tempe police as Joseph Jaen, was responding to a call from a citizen who reported a suspicious vehicle.

Jean approached a parked gray Chevy pickup that allegedly involved in a burglary in the alley, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said in a news conference.

CNN reports that the video shows the officer taking cover behind a trash can while the teenager exits the truck.

The officer is heard calling for the teen to put his hands up as the boy ran away.

Jaen is heard saying the teenager had “a handgun,” on the footage.

The video then shows the teen run almost to the end of the alley when the officer fires two shots.

One of the shots struck the teen in the shoulder blade, and the other hit a wall at the end of the alley, according to Moir.

Authorities did not give a cause of death.

The gun held by the boy was a replica 1911 airsoft gun that the teen had just stolen from the truck, Moir said, adding he had other stolen items on him.

Wednesday, police released a statement that “during the case, the officer perceived a threat and fired his service weapon, striking the suspect.”

It added that officers performed CPR at the scene and “immediately called for paramedics.”

However, the body-camera video only shows the teen running away from the officer and does not appear to show him turn, CNN reports.

