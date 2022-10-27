15 Activities To Help Clear Your Mind After Work

The last thing you want to do after work is think about work.

Here are 15 mind-clearing ways to give your brain a well-deserved reset: 1)Take a bubble bath 2) Meditate 3) Go Geocaching 4) Volunteer 5) Ride your bike 6) Try a new hobby 7) Yoga 8) Journaling 9) Do a DIY project 10) Organize your space 11) Exercise 12) Get out in nature 13) Visit an art museum or gallery 14) Engage in photography 15) Visit friends and loved ones How do you clear your mind after work? Which of these activities would you like to do more of?

